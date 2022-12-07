Houses in Langford Road in Buckland were evacuated this morning after a home collapsed at 8.30am. Two people were taken to hospital.

Structural engineers for the council are working with utilities and emergency services to ensure that affected properties are made safe, and a rest centre has been established to provide temporary shelter and welfare support for those who have been displaced.

The council said: ‘We anticipate that residents will be able to return home later today, following the emergency utilities work. Anyone who cannot return to their home tonight is being supported to find an alternative place to stay.

The aftermath of a house collapse in Langford Road, Buckland, Portsmouth Picture: Jamie O’Neill / @joneillj