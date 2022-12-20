LEAD singer of The Specials, Terry Hall, has been remembered for his “remarkable music and profound humanity” following his death at the age of 63.

The pioneering ska singer ‘encapsulated the very essence of life’ with his music, the band said as they announced the news on Monday.

Hall rose to fame as part of the band in the late 1970s, with number one hits including A Message To You, Rudy, Rat Race and Ghost Town, and were known for their ska and rocksteady style.

A statement released on the band’s official Twitter account paid tribute to their ‘beautiful friend’.

‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced,’ the statement read.

‘Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life – the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.’

In 2019, The Specials were one of the headline acts at Victorious Festival in Southsea, dazzling crowds with their unique sound.

1. Victorious Festival - The Specials The Specials performed on the Common Stage at 2019's Victorious Festival. Photo: Vernon Nash Photo Sales

