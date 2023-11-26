Former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

As a player he made more than 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace but made his real mark as a coach, also managing Palace and QPR.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” read a family statement.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Terry Venables has died at the age of 80. Picture: Terry Venables is unveiled as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium on January 28, 1994 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Allsport UK/Getty Images)

In Spain Venables won the domestic title in 1984-85 and the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991 but it was his spell as England boss, guiding the team to the semi-final of Euro 96 on home soil after a brilliantly-memorable 4-1 win over the Netherlands only to lose on penalties to Germany.

League Managers’ Association chief executive Richard Bevan said: “The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA president Terry Venables.

“Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables, our former player, manager and chief executive, who passed away on Saturday,” said a club statement.

“We extend our sincere condolences at this sad time to Terry’s wife, Yvette, his close family and friends.”

Gary Lineker, whom Venables signed for Barcelona from Everton in 1986 and then brought to Tottenham in 1989 after he took the job at White Hart Lane, paid his own tribute.

“Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend.