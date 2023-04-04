Tesco superstore in Whiteley is taking part in an initiative which see people with disabilities operating the tills, handling money, and interacting with the public which all helps real world experience and develop skills for future employment.

It forms part of a partnership with the Friday Night Charity (FNC), where people who are helped by the charity get to go and work at the Tesco. The charity is in Fareham and helps people with mild-moderate learning disabilities. It started in 2017 and currently has 90 members all aged between 18 and 76.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Crofton Hammond School has partnered with HISP Multi Academy Trust to enhance the education and resources they provide

Portsmouth people with learning disabilities getting a chance to thrive in the working environment thanks to a store’s new scheme in Whiteley.

Representatives from the charity were invited to the store by Tesco’s community champion, Caroline Mannell who admired FNC for getting involved in the community.

Rachel Galpin, the charity’s partnerships coordinator, said: ‘We’re so grateful to Caroline and everyone at the store for these experiences. opportunities like this at Tesco are so important because it helps members build confidence, self-esteem, helps them socialise and be independent, and it helps them to feel part of the community.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tesco superstore has always been involved with the community and has handed out thousands of pounds for community backed projects.

Caroline said: ‘The customers were also great with our stand-in cashiers. There was a lot of humour, and our guests were shown around the warehouse and delivery lorries.’