Crofton School has made the decision to join the HISP Multi Academy Trust to benefit from its extensive school improvement networks, resources, and collaboration of latest learning practices including its learning networks such as the Solent Maths Hub, Science Learning Partnership and HISP Research School.

It said the partnership has also brought opportunities for staff training and development at the secondary school as well as a range of new opportunities for students which will help them in their lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Harrison, headteacher of the school in Marks Road, said he is delighted to have joined the trust and he is looking forward to building a strong partnership with HISP.

Crofton Hammond School

He added: ‘We want every student at Crofton School to experience an exceptional education. HISP is committed to driving improvement and developing our staff. I’m excited to see where the trust can take us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust also works with Tanners Brook Primary, Portswood Primary, Thornden School and Highcliffe School, and it is exploring partnerships with other schools which also plan to join the trust.

CEO of HISP MAT, Su Whelan, said: ‘We’re very excited to welcome Crofton to our family of schools. HISP has a strong network of specialist support and I know that Crofton will benefit hugely from this.