Crofton Hammond School has partnered with HISP Multi Academy Trust to enhance the education and resources they provide
A Stubbington school has joined a multi academy trust in a bid to enhance the education and resources offered to its students.
Crofton School has made the decision to join the HISP Multi Academy Trust to benefit from its extensive school improvement networks, resources, and collaboration of latest learning practices including its learning networks such as the Solent Maths Hub, Science Learning Partnership and HISP Research School.
It said the partnership has also brought opportunities for staff training and development at the secondary school as well as a range of new opportunities for students which will help them in their lessons.
Simon Harrison, headteacher of the school in Marks Road, said he is delighted to have joined the trust and he is looking forward to building a strong partnership with HISP.
He added: ‘We want every student at Crofton School to experience an exceptional education. HISP is committed to driving improvement and developing our staff. I’m excited to see where the trust can take us.’
The trust also works with Tanners Brook Primary, Portswood Primary, Thornden School and Highcliffe School, and it is exploring partnerships with other schools which also plan to join the trust.
CEO of HISP MAT, Su Whelan, said: ‘We’re very excited to welcome Crofton to our family of schools. HISP has a strong network of specialist support and I know that Crofton will benefit hugely from this.
‘It’s so great to see the trust expanding and I’m keen to see how we grow and develop even further.’