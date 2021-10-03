Textile enthusiasts learn about Strictly costumes at their monthly meeting in Portsmouth

Gerald Schwanzer, managing director of DSI London speaking at the meeting of Material Girls at the Best Western Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea.

Members of Material Girls gathered to hear a very special guest speaker at their monthly meeting on Thursday at The Best Western Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea.

Gerald Schwanzer, managing director of DSI London, the company behind the costumes for competitive ballroom dancing around the world and television shows Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice, came to Portsmouth to tell of the work, resources and logistics that goes into the creation of hundreds of costumes every year.

‘As well as the details of materials, techniques and sparkles that go into such beautiful pieces, Gerald stunned us all when he told us of the timescales, supply chains and work behind the costumes,’ sa Pam Lander Brinkley, who founded and launched Material Girls at the start of 2015.

‘His anecdotes from costuming past series of Strictly were both fascinating and very amusing. It really gave insight into a crucial element of the show that viewers take for granted.’