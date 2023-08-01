Portsmouth is a city rich in history and is a great place to visit - attracting people from far and wide to visit the area’s wealth of history, which has strong ties to the military and especially the Royal Navy.

There are plenty of things to see and do but in the city and its neighbouring town. Some of these you may be aware of but there are also many lesser known attractions that are sure to stimulate your interest.

While you are likely to know about attractions such as the Mary Rose Museum, places such as Southsea Castle, South Parade Pier and Portsmouth Naval Memorial are also locations steeped in history that are popular hotspots visited by thousands of people every year.

But there are also an array of historical gems you may not have heard of or visited. For example, have you heard of the mudlarks? Generations of Portsea children were known for entertaining travellers by retrieving coins they threw into the mud below the bridge to Portsmouth Harbour Station and Gosport Ferry. Statues and information about them can be found near the entrance to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

What about Fort Brockhurst in Gosport? One of a number of forts built in the 1850s and 1860s to protect Portsmouth and its vital harbour against a French invasion, it is full of history.

Or The Royal Garrison Church? Built in 1212 by the Bishop of Winchester as a hospital and hostel for pilgrims it is a place worth dropping into during your visit.

There are many other places too. Read on to find out more about the 13 historical gems in and around Portsmouth.

1 . Mudlarks statue The mudlarks statue can be found as you enter the Historic Dockyard. It's easy to miss this bronze statue which commemorates the generations of Portsea children who enjoyed 'mudlarking' - entertaining travellers by retrieving coins they threw into the mud below the bridge to Portsmouth Harbour Station and Gosport Ferry. Boys and girls would scramble to find money tossed down, sometimes diving into the mud, performing handstands or dipping their heads in it. Many Portsea families lived in poverty, so the small change was welcomed. The building of the new bus terminal in 1976-77 put an end to all that mucky fun! In the background the pride of Queen Victoria's navy, HMS Warrior 1860.

2 . The Mary Rose You can explore the remains of Henry VIII's favourite ship The Mary Rose at its dedicated museum at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, recovered from the seabed in one of the most challenging archaeological excavations of all time. See thousands of genuine Tudor objects, from the large bronze and iron ship's guns, to personal items like wooden bowls and nit combs, which recreate life on board with an authenticity no other attraction can provide.

3 . Fort Nelson Fort Nelson on the top of Portsdown Hill is home to the Royal Armouries' national collection of artillery and historic cannon and has free admission. It is known for featuring reenactments with crews discharging anti tank artillery on their parade ground with deafening explosions.

4 . Southsea Castle Southsea Castle, historically also known as Chaderton Castle, South Castle and Portsea Castle, is an artillery fort originally constructed by Henry VIII on Portsea Island. It can be found along Southsea seafront and is open free of charge between April and October.