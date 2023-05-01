News you can trust since 1877
The 9 places in Portsmouth where house prices have fallen or stagnated

People looking to buy a home in Portsmouth on the cheap might want to consider living in these parts of the city.

By David George
Published 1st May 2023, 13:09 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the UK House Price Index, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Portsmouth have seen the greatest decrease in property prices in the last year, as well as neighbourhoods where prices have either stagnated, or not kept pace with the rest of the market.

In Southsea Waverley Road, the average house price decreased from £268,250 in September 2021 to £228,750 in September 2022, marking a decrease of £39,500 or -14.7%.

1. Waverley Road, Southsea

In Southsea Waverley Road, the average house price decreased from £268,250 in September 2021 to £228,750 in September 2022, marking a decrease of £39,500 or -14.7%. Photo: Google Street View

In Southsea West, the average house price decreased from £226,000 in September 2021 to £194,500 in September 2022, resulting in a decrease of £31,500 or -13.9%.

2. Southsea West

In Southsea West, the average house price decreased from £226,000 in September 2021 to £194,500 in September 2022, resulting in a decrease of £31,500 or -13.9%. Photo: That Group

House prices in the north of Cosham are the highest anywhere in the city, with an average cost of £355,000.

3. Cosham North

House prices in the north of Cosham are the highest anywhere in the city, with an average cost of £355,000. Photo: -

In Old Portsmouth & Southsea Common, the average house price decreased from £310,000 in September 2021 to £290,000 in September 2022, resulting in a decrease of £20,000 or -6.5%.

4. Old Portsmouth & Southsea Common

In Old Portsmouth & Southsea Common, the average house price decreased from £310,000 in September 2021 to £290,000 in September 2022, resulting in a decrease of £20,000 or -6.5%. Photo: Habibur Rahman

