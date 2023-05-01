The 9 places in Portsmouth where house prices have fallen or stagnated
People looking to buy a home in Portsmouth on the cheap might want to consider living in these parts of the city.
Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.
The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the UK House Price Index, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.
As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Portsmouth have seen the greatest decrease in property prices in the last year, as well as neighbourhoods where prices have either stagnated, or not kept pace with the rest of the market.
Images are for illustrative purposes only.