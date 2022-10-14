August saw the return of the annual kayak around Hayling Island fundraiser, which is organised by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

The teams all set sail from the RNLI Lifeboat station at Sandy Point, but the teams faced harsher conditions than they had expected when they initially took to the waters.

Hayling Island kayak around the island.

All of the teams found it difficult to keep going during the first leg as winds picked up, making it much choppier, but the event saw five safety boats in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone.

There was a range of participants with the youngest being 11-year-old Evie Van Beers, who was given the title of ‘Best Effort’.

Gary Van Beers, Evie’s dad, said: ‘As a family we have always enjoyed the sea and as a keen kayaker herself, Evie decided that this year she would like to participate. We only managed to fit in a few training sessions, so decided it would be best if Evie undertook the first and last leg and her Grandad Jesse take on the middle part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayling Island kayak around the island.

‘All three of us found it challenging, however, Evie went from strength to strength. As a family we are incredibly proud of her achievement and very happy to support the event and help raise money.

‘It wan an amazing experience.’