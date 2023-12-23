Actor and Hampshire pub landlord Ian Pepperell, best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers, has died at the age of 53 following a long illness, the BBC said.

Ian, who was also a popular longstanding landlord at The Star Inn in Ringwood, was described as “the perfect Archers actor” by the BBC following his death yesterday. Ian played Tucker in The Archers and was known as a "family man" in the show.

A social media post from The Star Inn said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must tell you all, that Ian - left this world today - in peace, his way. As I, and all of the closest to him knew he would.”

Ian Pepperell. Pic: Facebook

The post added: “To die, To sleep, To sleep, perchance to dream, ay, there’s the rub.”