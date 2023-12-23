News you can trust since 1877
The Archers actor and landlord of Ringwood pub The Star Inn, Ian Pepperell, dies aged 53

Actor and Hampshire pub landlord Ian Pepperell, best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers, has died at the age of 53 following a long illness, the BBC said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 14:28 GMT
Ian, who was also a popular longstanding landlord at The Star Inn in Ringwood, was described as “the perfect Archers actor” by the BBC following his death yesterday. Ian played Tucker in The Archers and was known as a "family man" in the show.

A social media post from The Star Inn said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must tell you all, that Ian - left this world today - in peace, his way. As I, and all of the closest to him knew he would.”

Ian Pepperell. Pic: FacebookIan Pepperell. Pic: Facebook
The post added: “To die, To sleep, To sleep, perchance to dream, ay, there’s the rub.”

Ian was born in 1970 in Oxford but grew up and lived in Ringwood. He appeared in EastEnders in 1985, Beck in 1996 and Get Real in 1998.

