The Gosport MP was watching from the stands as Gareth Southgate’s team romped to their first major finals since the 1966 World Cup, beating a determined Danish team 2-1 in extra-time.

The mum-of-two, clutching a red and white flag of St George, said it was a moment she will never forget.

‘I was at last night’s fantastic game – it was nail-biting and emotional,’ she told The News. ‘It was absolutely electric. My nerves were in shreds, the atmosphere was incredible, it was magic – utterly unforgettable.’

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, celebrates England's victory over Denmark at Wembley.`

The Tory MP joined England fans as they sang a rendition of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ – which has become one of the anthems of England’s journey through this year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, celebrations in Portsmouth spilled out into the streets, with revellers blocking up Albert Road, in Southsea.

Footage on social media shows hundred of fans singing in the streets – and at one point surrounding a police car as it made its way through.

Others were pictured waiting on the path outside Hilsea’s Coach and Horses pub wearing England shirts and cheering as cars passed, beeping their horns.

