I opened up a can of worms by asking our readers what the biggest eyesores were in Portsmouth – and we had a lot of responses.
From a strip of shops at the start of Commercial Road to a list of abandoned shops, there is no shortage of spots in the city that are in need of sprucing up.
1. Eyesores in Portsmouth
I asked our readers wher some of the city's biggest eyesores were - here's what they said... Photo: The News
2. Civic Offices, Portsmouth
The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as one of the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers. Photo: Contributed
3. Kwik Save
The former Kwik Save in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has been voted by our readers as one of the ugliest spots in the city. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Cascades
Cascades has been named one of the biggest eyesores in the city. Photo: Google