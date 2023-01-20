Lot 57 - The Donkey Cart, 1-2 The Square, Petersfield, Hampshire - Clive Emson Auctioneers - online auction ending 8th February 2023

This property, in The Square, was a farmhouse when Henry VIII ruled, and it is just one of 142 lots that will be presented at the auction which will close on February 8.

Rob Marchant, the Hampshire auctioneer for Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: ‘We anticipate a lot of keen interest, given that, at the upper end of the guide price and based on the current income, the gross yield is an inflation-beating 11.3 per cent.’

Let at £107,500 per annum, the freehold property is guided at £900,000 to £950,000.

The auction will open up 48 hours before for people to start bidding and it will end on February 8.

He added: ‘The Donkey Cart comprises four commercial parts which are all let under the terms of commercial leases, with two of the commercial tenants being particularly long standing and in occupation for around 20 years to date. The second floor is at present configured as two residential flats, one of which is let while the larger flat unit is the only component part of the building at present vacant.