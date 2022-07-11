The show, which was a hit last year, is returning and is being run in conjunction with Emsworth Horticultural Society.

The event is being hosted at the New Life Christian Church via Thorney Road, which offers free onsite parking for people travelling to the show.

A free bus will also be running which will be travelling around the village on the day.

The Emsworth Show in previous years

The gates will open at 10.30am and the day will last until 5pm where everyone in Emsworth and the surrounding areas are welcome to attend the much loved event.

There will be a 120ft marquee showcasing a horticulturist's dream, which will feature dahlias, fruit and veg, bouquets and much more.

The event will host two arenas which will see the highly anticipated Extreme BMX Display, the Touch and Go Dog Agility, Melana Dance and the Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers.

Live music from Alder Valley Brass and Solent Male Voice Choir can be enjoyed throughout the day with music starting at 10.45 am in the food court which will have a food to tuck into.

Children will also be able to enjoy the fairground rides that will be there on the day.

Early bird tickets are limited at £5.50, usual price £7, children 12 years and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.emsworthshow.co.uk