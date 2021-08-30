Live music played at the grounds outside New Life Christian Church as guests watched pooches perform at the Homestead Dog Agility Show.

There were also classic cars, food trucks, charity stalls, and craftspeople selling a range of goods from hair bows to bird boxes.

Cllr Richard Stone, the showground manager, said: 'I'm delighted to be here and very delighted to have the opportunity to come and support a great local event.'

Tim Magiton and Paul Lea at the Emsworth Show Picture: Matthew Clark

Back by popular demand was The Quack Pack, a Welsh gaggle of geese who were herded by sheepdogs.

Cllr Jackie Branson, who attended with her family, was volunteering on the show gates.

She said: 'It's absolutely great, wonderful to see it back. I was supposed to do it two years ago but I did my knee in.

Katrina Othen, Gary Othen and family Picture: Matthew Clark

‘So many people are supporting us this year, I'm so glad to see it so well supported.

'Faith Ponsonby (chair of the Emsworth Show Committee) has done an amazing job, and it was a real team effort.'

Swathes of visitors arrived at 11am, while organisers managed huge numbers of cars travelling down the access road to get to the showground.

Cllr Branson added: ‘I couldn't see the end of the queue of people coming in.’

The Homestead Dog Agility Show at the Emsworth Show. Picture: Matthew Clark

Clare Jury, show information manager, said: ‘We've had an issue with cars parked on the road in - but we're so grateful for the homeowners who moved their cars.’

Lots of families sat on the grass, enjoyed food from the stalls, or queued up for the giant bouncy slide and children's carousel.

Clare added: ‘It’s been absolutely fantastic.

‘This is only the second year we've held it here - the New Life church has really welcomed us.

The vintage car show Picture: Matthew Clark

‘The stalls, the people have all been wonderful. I love the buzz, everyone is having a good time.’

Havant Lions hosted a bottle stall, which is expected to raise around £1,500 for charity.

Member Eamon McGuinness said: 'We've got a thousand bottles here today.

'The Emsworth Show is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.'

Morris dancers Paul Lea and Tim Magilton were part of a group which performed twice.

Paul said: ‘It’s been really good, although a bit difficult with the traffic.’

