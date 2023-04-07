News you can trust since 1877
The Fisherman's Kitchen in Southsea: One of the city's best fish and chip shop gears up for the weekend

Aiming to try and beat last year’s takings, The Fisherman’s Kitchen has upped the ante in anticipation of a hectic Easter weekend – and has already seen orders come in thick and fast.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:45 BST

Last year the chippy pulled in an immense £4,500 on Good Friday, which overtook every other day and they have been prepping for the last week to make sure that they can bag a good catch and reach £5,000.

Only a stone’s throw from the beach, The Fisherman’s Kitchen has a range of food on its menu, some traditional and some not so traditional, including loaded chips and coconut shrimp.

Ben Whelan has been the manager at the kitchen for two years and works alongside his brother, Charlie, who is the head fryer.

Fisherman's Kitchen Chip Shop Picture: Sam Stephenson.Fisherman's Kitchen Chip Shop Picture: Sam Stephenson.
SEE ALSO: Here are 9 of the best ice cream places in and around Portsmouth that you can go over the Easter holidays - according to Google

He said: ‘This is the eighth chip shop that I have been in charge of. I used to be in charge of Mother Kelly’s [on Southampton Road] before it changed to Deep Blue.

‘It is really important to have a reputation because Southsea doesn’t get many visitors in the winter and the bread and butter customers keep us in business through the winter.’

Everything on the menu is gluten free and the shop had more than £700 worth of pre-orders for throughout the day and evening placed, which set them in good stead to work towards their target.

Ben, left, and Charlie Whelan in the restaurant. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Ben, left, and Charlie Whelan in the restaurant. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Ben added: ‘I have done the job for quite a long time so wherever I go I bring my suppliers with me so that I have a good relationship with local businesses.

‘I reckon 85 per cent are repeat customers. We could almost predict what day they coming and what time.’

The 30-year-old said that despite all of these new additions to the menu that are a bit quirky, his favoruite dish will always be a traditional fish and chips.

The chippie has also recently started up a click and collect service to boost trade even more and they can be found by clicking the link.

Fisherman's KitchenFisherman's Kitchen
Fisherman's Kitchen Picture: Sam Stephenson.Fisherman's Kitchen Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Fisherman's Kitchen Picture: Sam Stephenson.Fisherman's Kitchen Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Picture: Sam StephensonPicture: Sam Stephenson
