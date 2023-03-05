Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, will extend licensing hours over the weekend of King Charles III's coronation so that pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales will stay open into the early hours.

The MP for Fareham announced that between Friday 5 May and Sunday 7 May, venues licensing hours will be extended from the normal 23:00 BST to 01:00 to allow people to ‘enjoy an extra pint or two,’ describing the weekend as a ‘momentous occasion deserving of special celebration.’

Ms Braverman said: ‘That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

Venues across England and Wales are able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours between Friday May 5 and Sunday May 7 to celebrate the King’s Coronation. Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

‘Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.’

The move was backed by a leading body in the hospitality sector as well as 77% of the public who took part in a month-long consultation.

Emma McClarkin OBE, chief executive officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: ‘This is a timely boost for the pub industry.

