The festive season is drawing to a close and residents will be marking dates in their new year calendars. A bank holiday weekend may be the perfect time for a family get together or a trip abroad.

The next long weekend will be in a few months, leaving plenty of time to make plans. May will see three bank holiday Mondays in 2023.

Here is a full list of the Bank Holiday dates for 2023, including an extra day to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

This includes an extra date for the coronation celebrations of King Charles III, who became the new monarch after the death of his mother – Queen Elizabeth II – in September 2022.

His Majesty’s coronation will be on May 6. Prime minister Rishi Sunak proclaimed the extra holiday date so communities can celebrate together. As previously reported in The News,Mr Sunak said: ‘The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.

‘I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.’

Prime minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Paul ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

There are several dates to mark down from bank holidays. The UK government has released the dates for England and Wales.

Here is the full list of them.

When are the 2023 Bank Holidays in England?

Good Friday: Friday, April 7

Easter Monday: Monday, April 10

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 1

King Charles’ Coronation: Monday, May 8

Spring bank holiday: Monday, May 29

Summer bank holiday: Monday, August 28

Christmas Day: Monday, December 25