A huge crowd watched their Sunday (August 25) afternoon set – see our gallery of pictures:
1 / 5
The Kooks have dazzled fans with brilliant set on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival.
A huge crowd watched their Sunday (August 25) afternoon set – see our gallery of pictures:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.