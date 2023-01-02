The blaze ripped through a ground level flat in New Road on the corner of Lynn Road around 3pm while the occupants were away, as reported in The News. Three fire engines from Southsea and Cosham attended the scene before putting out the flames after smashing down the front door to get in. The road was closed off by police as firefighters battled the flames.

Iain Francis, who lives above the property that was engulfed by flames, told The News: ‘I'm totally fine and everything in my place is fine but unfortunately my downstairs neighbours’ place is destroyed and unfortunately their cat died from the smoke.’

Fire at address on New Road, Fratton. Pic Stu Vaizey

Speaking of the incident, Iain said: ‘I got shaky when the fire alarm was going off. I woke up all dazed and not knowing what was going on...my neighbour was shouting at me to get out of the house. I put my hallway light on to see smoke in my property.

‘The fire got worse with smoke rising everywhere. I had to evacuate my property along with two other neighbours.

‘The couple were on holiday over Christmas but came back at nighttime to see their home destroyed. What a time for it to happen.