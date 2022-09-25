The hugely popular event, which has sold out in previous years, is set to return to Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7 with tickets on sale now.

And the organisers have also announced the special themes for the weekend – villains, and the multiverse.

A spokesperson said: ‘On Saturday, while surrounded by superheroes, we shine a light on the villains of the piece, without who there would be no adversity to overcome and no heroes! Meet the characters we all love to hate and celebrate the evil genius of their dastardly plans.

Copsplay actors dressed as Darth Vader and stormtroopers buy an ice cream van during a previous Portsmouth Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘On Sunday, we invite you to join us in the Portsmouth Comic Con multiverse, a place where we encourage you to be whatever/whoever you want to be. Come cosplayed as the character you would most like to be a variant of and make it your own. All while we celebrate the marvel universe and all its multiverse powers.’

The family-friendly comic con is the largest of its kind on the south coast, featuring the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment.

Fans can meet the creators behind their favourite comics, delve into the works behind film and explore some of the biggest franchises around through displays and exhibitions including a celebration of the 60th anniversary of Dr Who and a step into Jurassic Park.

There will also be the cosplay parade, plus a whole heap of interactive fun including retro and board gaming, workshops and a showcase of VR and Creative Futures Technology with the University of Portsmouth.