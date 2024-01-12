News you can trust since 1877
The News Centre Portsmouth: A surprising and largely hidden transformation is taking place where newspapers were printed for decades - in pictures

Hidden behind the hoardings which have been placed in front of The News Centre in Portsmouth there is a transformation happening.
By Kelly Brown
Published 12th Jan 2024, 00:34 GMT

The iconic building is being demolished to make way for a planned new bus depot which will change the landscape of Hilsea as the landmark is removed. The main building and its reception area have been stripped and are now largely just a shell, with memories of it being filled with staff now long gone.

But behind the well-known facade of The News Centre, the attached building which housed the printing press is disappearing. The demolition crew – largely hidden from the view of the main road – are busy at work with walkways and the internal areas now disappearing at the back of the site where newspapers were printed for decades. This area, as well as the remaining delivery areas, will be cleared before they crew turn their attention to the main building itself.

We paid a visit to the site to see the work’s progress:

All is quiet at the front of the site - but the back of the site tells a very different story

1. The News Centre

All is quiet at the front of the site - but the back of the site tells a very different story Photo: Hughes and Salvidge/Horizon Imaging Ltd

Demolition of the back of the site where the printing press and distribution area were is ongoing.

2. The News Centre

Demolition of the back of the site where the printing press and distribution area were is ongoing. Photo: Hughes and Salvidge/Horizon Imaging Ltd

An internal wall reveals the newspaper titles once produced and printed at The News Centre

3. The News Centre

An internal wall reveals the newspaper titles once produced and printed at The News Centre Photo: Hughes and Salvidge/Horizon Imaging Ltd

The crew working where the presses would have stood

4. The News Centre

The crew working where the presses would have stood Photo: Hughes and Salvidge/Horizon Imaging Ltd

