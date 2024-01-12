The iconic building is being demolished to make way for a planned new bus depot which will change the landscape of Hilsea as the landmark is removed. The main building and its reception area have been stripped and are now largely just a shell, with memories of it being filled with staff now long gone.

But behind the well-known facade of The News Centre, the attached building which housed the printing press is disappearing. The demolition crew – largely hidden from the view of the main road – are busy at work with walkways and the internal areas now disappearing at the back of the site where newspapers were printed for decades. This area, as well as the remaining delivery areas, will be cleared before they crew turn their attention to the main building itself.