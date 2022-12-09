The News' Christmas carol service draws a large crowd at St Mary's Church in Fratton

The church was packed with families getting into the festive spirit, with a selection of carols sung by the church’s choir and children from Penbridge Schools and Manor Infant School.

On hand to give out Christingle candles were special guests including Pompey legend Alan Knight, the team’s current goal keeper Josh Griffiths, and The News’ editor, Mark Waldron.

Following a candle-lit rendition of ‘Away In The Manager’, St Mary’s vicar Father Bob White called on attendees to donate generously to mark the 20th anniversary of the church’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

Special guests included The News' own editor Mark Waldron - and some family friendly mascots.

Raising roughly £180,000 over the last two decades, the Comfort and Joy Campaign asks people to donate Christmas card with a special greeting inside or a gift voucher to the value of £5.

Fr Bob said: ‘Comfort and Joy is the big call to action at the moment. In these very difficult times a small gift and a simple greeting has a massive impact on people in need.

‘People need to be aware of the need around them. Are there people who need a bit more comfort at this time of year?

Attending the service was the city's MPs, Penny Mordaunt from Portsmouth North and Stephen Morgan from Portsmouth South. Picture: Sarah Standing (091222-3887)

Praising the community spirit of the city, he added: ‘It’s difficult to have more common spirit than we already have. People are always asking how they can help.’

The carol service attracted residents from across the city, including new faces who had never enjoyed the service before – but were sure to return.

‘It’s been really – I definitely want to come more,’ said Hannah Edwards, 30, a Landport resident who had come to watch her six-year-old brother perform with the choir from Penbridge Schools.

Watching the school children marvel at the church and become excited over special guests Chipper, The News’ mascot, and Nelson, the mascot for Portsmouth FC, was a highlight for editor Mark Waldron.

The News Carol Service took place at St Mary's Church in Fratton on Friday, December 9. Picture: Sarah Standing (091222-3922)

He said: ‘It’s a really special event. It’s the true spirit of Christmas. And we are very fortunate and appreciative that we can have such a special service here at St Mary’s.’