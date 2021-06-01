An 80s music extravaganza will kick off the festivities as The Nostalgia Show returns to Stansted Park from June 25 to 27 after moving online last year.

Revellers can take a trip down memory lane at the third Rowlands Castle event, which features a mix of big bands, classic cars, fairground rides and cocktails.

From Friday to Sunday, The Nostalgia Show will showcase different eras of classic cars and boasts an entertainment line-up with highlights to include Friday’s 80s extravaganza and rhythm and blues band Miss Annie and the Midnight Shift.

The Nostalgia Show is returning to Stansted House for its third year from June 25 to 27 2021. Pictured: Images from the last event in 2019

Organiser and founder Alex Cvijovic, from Southsea, said: ‘We wanted to make sure this years’ event was as vibrant and fun as 2019, but with even more of a bang! We’ve pulled together the best group of performers, to really bring that vintage feel to life.

‘We love the energy of the music, the vibrancy of the clothes and memorabilia. We wanted to share our passion with like-minded friends for a whole weekend of fun.

‘Our vision is to create an event that allows all ages to come together to appreciate the charm of days gone by, music, cars, clothes, and good food. It's all part of our social history.’

Visitors are encouraged to dust off their finest vintage attire and enjoy all there is to offer at the independent festival.

There will be plenty of stalls selling goods, unconventional sports field activities, a dog show, kitsch bingo and a variety of hand-picked street food vendors and themed bars.

Activities for children will also be available, with all the fun of the fair alongside a children’s creative area to keep little ones busy.

The Nostalgia Show will be opening its camping area to all those wanting to live a little bit of vintage for the whole weekend.

Festivities will begin on Friday, June 25 at 6pm and the curtain falls on Sunday, June 27 at 6pm. Parking is free at the venue.

For more info and to buy tickets visit thenostalgiashow.com or contact [email protected]

