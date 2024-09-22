The Old School House, which is now known as the Denmead Community Centre, has been a key part of life for Denmead residents for 150 years – and the community centre decided to pay homage to the building with an anniversary event. Taking place on Saturday, September 21, the centre welcomed families to mark the anniversary with family activities, a commemorative cake and the unveiling of a plaque. Miss Pitts, 97, was the former headteacher when the centre was a school and she was invited to unveil the plaque for all to see. Former pupils and relatives attended the event as well as Denmead residents, all of whom had the opportunity to enjoy a display of memorabilia spanning the years, which has been contributed by former teachers, pupils and more recently trustees.The free event had musical entertainment, dance displays, stalls, bouncy castles, a burger bar, a bar, candy floss, doughnuts, ice cream van as well as bingo.
For more information about the Denmead Community Centre, click here.
