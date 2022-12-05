Graham was revealed as the man behind the pebble messages that appear on Southsea seafront during Covid lockdowns.

The simple phrases – such as ‘To inspire is to aspire’ captivated social media and lifted people’s spirits during the darker days of winter 2021 – and Graham’s determination is equally as heartwarming. And now he has committed his life story to writing, publishing his first book as he continues to make the most of life despite physical and mental difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, 47, of George Street, North End is a disabled armed forces veteran. Known as Pebbleman, he used his time as a global social media phenomenon to shine hope into people's darkest moments and was lauded for his advocacy of mental health.

Graham Culton's stone messages across Portsmouth

NOW READ: Military veterans gather in Portsmouth to create optimistic pebble messages

People who meet Graham and hear the story struggle to understand how he can be so ‘kind compassionate and caring’ despite everything that's been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If publishing his handwritten manuscript into a book is his latest achievement, carried around with him for 13 years then so is getting up every day and keeping going.

See me for who I am, published by Tricorn Books opens with a poem by the same name also written by Graham. The poem is a condensed version of his army career he said. He was first asked to publish the poem in a book aimed at combat stress Courage & Strength: Stories and Poems by Combat Stress Veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Culton's stone messages across Portsmouth.

Graham is proud to have served Queen and country for 10 years in The Queen’s own Highlanders, Scottish Infantry regiment. But in 2003 with the death of his father to cancer, his mother having taken her own life and his return from tour in Kenya his army world came crashing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things came to a head during an incident on a bridge in 2003 during which Graham was looking to end his life while still a serving member of the armed forces. He said: ‘I was in an erratic state of mind. I ended up in a military psychiatric hospital and I knew my career was at an end. The army called it depression and anxiety.’

It was Lindsey, his daughter’s mum who first recognised that Graham had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). She had read a story in Take A Break magazine about a wife’s experience with her RAF husband about PTSD that resonated with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Lindsey who lay the magazine in front of him to explain what she’d understood from the article saying: ‘I’m very sorry Graham but I think you have PTSD.’

One of Graham Culton's pebble messages thanking Captain Tom Moore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham has complex mental, physical and neurological issues: Raynauds, COPD, Aspergers, PTSD, noise induced hearing loss and tinnitus.

In 2009 in Guernsey, he was neglecting himself, and self-medicating with alcohol and it affected his employment, relationship, social life. ‘I ended up in prison for disorderly conduct. I never hurt anyone,’ he says. He turned his anger onto himself by self-harming as a coping strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of getting help with his mental health, he said he’s fallen through the cracks.He said: ‘I have let go of the past. I’ve learnt from it. What's happened in the past has happened. There’s nothing I can do to change it. I've made mistakes in my life.

‘I endeavour not to make those same mistakes again. It's not allowing my past to hold me back. It’s like cutting those psychological anchors lose, moving forward in a positive and proactive manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I hope to still inspire and encourage others as others encourage and inspire me. And simple acts of kindness.’

Prompted by his friend Paul, Graham decided to write his story and found inspiration from reading Mark Ormrod’s book Man Down. Ormrod’s book is a true account of marines in combat and Graham is inspired by his courage and determination and sought advice from Ormrod. His advice to Graham was to keep his book short, simple and to put his heart into it. So that’s what Graham set about to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tricorn Books is a Portsmouth based, independent publishing house. Jane Linford, 50 of Southsea said, Dan Bernard had spotted Graham on the street one day and wondered about his story. Things came full circle as two years later, Jane said, they found themselves sitting in front of Dan talking about publishing Graham’s manuscript.

Since they first crossed paths last year at a community charity space, Spark, Jane, of Community Spotlight CIC helped Graham publish his book using her community network contacts. In a rare move, Graham allowed her to read his manuscript and she couldn’t put it down, so she set up the first meeting with Dan, the publisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book signing was at Pigeon Books, Albert Road, Southsea, with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Hugh Mason there. Having bought the book that Graham dutifully signed; Cllr Mason gifted Graham a Portsmouth pin in return. Others present were Councillor Chris Attwell and people special to Graham, said Jane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Graham inspires others who inspires him? His daughter, Blaize inspires him, as does Jane and her dog Milo. Music; his all-time favourite band is Runrig. He misses his childhood dog Duke, but he gets his ‘Milo moments.’

He said, ‘You have to be honest with yourself. Admitting that there is a problem. There’s always going to be a stigma. Hopefully not for ever. Writing this book is my legacy. I might not be here in ten years' time.’

Advertisement Hide Ad