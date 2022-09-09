Steve, who now runs Blitz Photography in Stoke Road, Gosport, photographed Her Majesty on several occasions when she visited the region, but this occasion in June 1994 stood out.

Steve had originally been sent to France to cover the anniversary events on the beaches in Normandy. But when a colleague was taken sick back in Portsmouth, he was suddenly needed back here.

He ended up running straight off the overnight ferry into Guildhall Square where he would be taking pictures of world leaders as the arrived at Portsmouth Guildhall for a banquet hosted by the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen and Prince Philip arriving for the banquet at Portsmouth Guildhall as part of the D-Day 50 commemorations on June 4, 1994. Picture by Steve Reid

Steve said: ‘Kings and queens, president and Hilary Clinton, president Mitterrand of France, Lech Walesa of Poland, Vaclav Havel of the Czech Republic arrived and went in while we were waiting for Her Majesty.

‘The light started to fade and then it started to rain.

‘Finally the royal motorcade arrived and instead of pulling up in front of the building it diverted to the entrance under the Guildhall steps. “Oh dear”, I thought. “I’m not going to get the picture the newspaper really wants!”

‘Suddenly, the rain stopped and the sun broke out from the clouds behind The Guildhall, reflecting off the glass of the civic offices and creating a beautiful pool of light at the top of the stairs. It was a wonderful bit of serendipity.

‘I couldn’t believe my eyes when the the giant doors opened and the Queen and Prince Phillip stepped out into the amazing light and waved to the thousands of well-wishers waiting to see her.

‘I took the picture which ended up on the front page of the souvenir edition of The News. I still have the note from Keith Ridley, the deputy editor at the time, which I found in my my pigeonhole which said: ‘Nice one, Steve, you saved the day!’

‘I’ve often thought it was the light of heaven shining down on her. May that light be shining on her now.