The Queen: Former News picture editor recalls his time photographing HM Queen Elizabeth II
A former News picture editor has shared his memories of the Queen.
Photographer Paul Jacobs captured the Queen’s visits to the area numerous times, along with colleagues.
The 47-year-old said: ‘It was always exciting to see and photograph Her Majesty when she visited the area – being the local paper we were often given the best photography opportunities on the Royal Rota, so got to see her up close and her interactions with the public and armed forces.
‘The first time I photographed her was at Gunwharf Quays in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee tour of the country.
‘My photograph was on the front and back page of The News with her holding some flowers given by a member of the public. That photo remains my favourite photograph I’ve taken of her, she always had such a lovely smile when talking to people.
‘It was truly a sad day for the country on Thursday. The Queen will be sorely missed.’