Photographer Paul Jacobs captured the Queen’s visits to the area numerous times, along with colleagues.

The 47-year-old said: ‘It was always exciting to see and photograph Her Majesty when she visited the area – being the local paper we were often given the best photography opportunities on the Royal Rota, so got to see her up close and her interactions with the public and armed forces.

‘The first time I photographed her was at Gunwharf Quays in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee tour of the country.

‘My photograph was on the front and back page of The News with her holding some flowers given by a member of the public. That photo remains my favourite photograph I’ve taken of her, she always had such a lovely smile when talking to people.

‘It was truly a sad day for the country on Thursday. The Queen will be sorely missed.’

1. Happy... and glorious Queen Elizabeth II at Gunwharf Quays in June 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee tour of the country Photo: Paul Jacobs

2. Shining light The Queen at the D-Day Museum in 2009 Photo: Paul Jacobs

3. Policing Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Royal Military Police Museum at the Defence College of Policing and Guarding at Southwick House in June 2007 Photo: Paul Jacobs

4. Gracious Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Royal Military Police Museum at the Defence College of Policing and Guarding at Southwick House in June 2007 Photo: Paul Jacobs