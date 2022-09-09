On the steps of the Guildhall, councillors were joined by the Bishop of Portsmouth and deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire in leading tributes to Her Majesty, following her sad death yesterday afternoon.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Hugh Mason, said: ‘Everyone here will have been saddened by the news of the death of the Queen.

‘She was always a steadfast rock in a changing and challenging world.

‘We come together as the people of Portsmouth not just to show our respect, but to remember in the company of those who are remembering; to grieve in the company of those who are grieving. We are together at this solemn time.

‘Although it is right and proper to be sad at this time, that sadness should also encompass a thankfullness for a long life and a committment to justice, so let us remember and reflect together.’

After the Lord Mayor finished his speech, leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, took his place in front of the microphone.

He said: ‘More than 60 years ago, the Portsmouth Guildhall was reopened by Her Majesty the Queen – so it is very fitting that we are gathered here today, not only in sadness but also to rejoyce in the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Portsmouth has been honoured by her over many years, with the great priviledge and pleasure of welcoming Her Majesty to this city. These visits will live in the memories of citizens and the fabric of this city for many years to come.

‘As we all take this time to mourn, reflect and celebrate a life dedicated to her country and the Commonwealth, we thank Her Majesty for her grace, dedication and warm heart, which will live for us forevermore.’

Following Cllr Vernon-Jackson the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, offered up a prayer for the late monarch, which was written in the same style she delivered her prayers in.

He said: ‘Oh Lord our God, by whom kings reign and princes decree justice, we remember before thee our late sovereign lady, Queen Elizabeth, in thankfulness for the blessings thou has bestowed by her reign.

‘For her unweary devotion to her duty, for her steadfast courage and for the love and loyalty born to her by a great number of people in all parts of the world.

‘Give us grace that by having these mercies in mind, we may with one heart step forward the welfare of this land.’

Once all speeches were complete, the fencing around the steps of the Guildhall was opened up for dignitaries and members of the public to lay flowers and wreaths.

At 2pm this Sunday, the reign of King Charles III will be proclaimed on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall.

On Sunday, September 18, a memorial service will also be held in the same place – with members of the public invited to attend both events.

