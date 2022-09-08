Following the news that the Queen died at Balmoral earlier this afternoon, MPs, councillors and police commissioners have paid tribute to a monarch they have described as 'unparalleled'.

Fareham MP and newly-appointed Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, called the Queen ‘one of the greatest figures in global history’.

The Imperial State Crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London Picture: Alastair Grant/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘I share the profound sadness expressed by the prime minister - and felt across the Commonwealth and throughout the whole world - at the death of Her Majesty The Queen,’ she said.

‘She is one of the greatest figures in global history. Her devotion was total and offers an enduring example of the importance of commitment and duty.

'My thoughts are with the whole of the royal family. I know that many people will want to show their love and gratitute over the coming days by attending the many events held to celebrate her life.'

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘I am deeply saddened to hear of Her Majesty the Queen's passing.

‘Her Majesty has been the steady hand that guided us through our country’s triumphs and tribulations over an extraordinary 70-year reign – a true example of British public service.

‘In the heart and home of the Royal Navy, we are grateful for her everlasting support for our armed forces, veterans and service families across the globe.

'The people of Portsmouth will forever remember the Queen for her dedication and devotion to the country and its people.

'The Queen was a global symbol of the very best of the United Kingdom, its values, our standing in the world and our contributions to it. Her Majesty's work to build and strengthen ties we still hold today, across seven decades, will be the mark of an incredible legacy.

‘My thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those who cared for Her Majesty on this very sad day.’

At Hampshire County Council’s headquarters buildings in Winchester, flags have been lowered to half mast, and a public book of condolence will be opened at the Great Hall in due course.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Rob Humby, said: 'Hampshire County Council extends our deepest sympathies to the royal family following the news of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth – our longest-reigning monarch and beloved Queen.

'Hampshire has great pride in its royal associations, with a strong history of connections to the monarchy. Over the years, our county has had the honour and privilege of welcoming Her Majesty on many visits to Hampshire and we now remember with warmth and fondness these treasured memories.

'Our thoughts and prayers go out to the whole of the royal family, in sincere condolence as we mourn with the rest of the nation and Commonwealth at this very sad time.'

Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson Esq, added: ‘The death of Her Majesty the Queen represents a day of very great sadness across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and the loss of the head of a worldwide family of 2.5bn people.’

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond said: ‘The loss of our respected, globally admired and much-loved Queen is a huge blow to the country and Commonwealth.

‘This is a very sad day and one we always knew would come but it is a shock nonetheless.

‘My thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family at this difficult time.

‘The Queen’s seven decades of tireless service may never be repeated. So many of us know of no other monarch and I know people across Meon Valley will be upset and grieving. It is the end of an era but one our United Kingdom should be immensely grateful for.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage added: ‘I am overwhelmed with sadness at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after a lifetime of unparalleled service.

'She has been part of the fabric of our country, the constant in so many of our lives and our nation’s pride internationally.

‘Like the grandmother of people across the UK and Commonwealth, our Queen never let us down. She served with unfailing dignity, duty and dedication, a shining light through some of our darkest times.

‘On behalf of the Gosport constituency I want to express gratitude and respect and to convey our deepest condolences to the royal family.’

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, said the Queen's death will touch the lives of many people across the county - a great number of whom will have served the monarchy in one form or another.

She said: ‘The Queen gave a lifetime of service to our country and I wish to send my condolences to the royal family at this very sad time.

‘Many people in our communities proudly serve the monarch, including serving in the Royal Navy, the British Army and the RAF based here in Hampshire.

‘This is a time for us to reflect on Her Majesty’s dedication to our kingdom and how she inspired unity, dignity, and leadership. She touched the lives of multiple generations as one of the longest serving monarch’s in history.