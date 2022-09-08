The leader of Portsmouth City Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson praised her 'enormous contribution' to the city and the country as a whole with flags at the Guildhall lowered to half mast.

Her death is set to be marked by a 117-gun salute in the city on Friday morning and followed by a 12-day period of mourning with a series of events planned over the coming days, subject to approval from Buckingham Palace.

Union Flags fly at half-mast on the Square Tower, Old Portsmouth on Thursday in memory of Queen Elizabeth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking for the city council, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Hugh Mason sent his condolences to the Queen's family.

'On behalf of councillors and officers at Portsmouth City Council, I would like to express my deepest sadness following the recent announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,' he said. 'I would like to take this opportunity to offer our condolences to the Royal Family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.'

Books of condolences are due to be opened at libraries across the city to give people a chance to share their memories of her 70 years' of service.

At Thursday afternoon's cabinet meeting and before knowing of her death, councillors held a minute silence and sent wellwishes to the Queen at the direction of Cllr Vernon-Jackson.

Portsmouth on Thursday night Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said her death was 'devastating' .

'She's the queen we have always known,' he said. 'She dedicated her life to serving the people of this country and the Commonwealth and she was a rock through difficult times.

'I had the pleasure of receiving a medal from the Queen and she was very forthright - asking about the progress of dredging in the city - she was an incredibly knowledgeable woman and it will be a huge loss.'

All council meetings due to take place in the next 10 days have been cancelled and wellwishers looking to leave flowers have been directed to do so on the steps of the Guildhall.

People watching the the news on the big screen at Portsmouth Guildhall after the announcement of the Queen's death Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said these would later be composted with the compost used to plant a tree in Victoria Park in her memory.

His sentiment was echoed by Conservative group leader Simon Bosher who said she had been 'a stable part of everyone's lives'.

'She dedicated her entire life to public service and my heart goes out to her family who have not only lost their Queen but their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,' he said. 'Her Majesty has been a vital part of life in our city and I'm sure everyone feels the same way.'

The leader of the Portsmouth Independents Party, councillor George Madgwick said her 'incredible' service 'had been a part of everyone's lives'.

Flowers on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II Picture: Habibur Rahman

'For 70 years she dedicated her life to serving the people of this country and people across the globe,' he said. 'Through so many prime ministers and so many difficult times she was a stable part in all our lives. Her death is a massive loss.'

Councillor Cal Corkery, the leader of the Labour group, said: 'were sad to learn about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

'Our thoughts go out to her family and all those who valued her commitment to public service over so many years.'

A proclamation for King Charles III is scheduled to take place on the steps of the Guildhall at the same time as St James's Palace in London.