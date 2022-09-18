The commemoration and thanksgiving in the cathedral in Old Portsmouth today gathered hundreds of residents and visitors, including Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, the city council’s leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, and Naval Base commander Commodore John Voyce.

A sermon from the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Dr Jonathan Frost, linked the motto of the city council’s crest – heaven's light, our guide – with Her Majesty, who had ‘heaven’s light as her guide’.

Portsmouth Cathedral welcomed people from across the city to take part in a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The service in the Old Portsmouth cathedral also included readings from those who had served on the Queen’s Royal Yacht Britannia.

Commodore Anthony Morrow, chairman of the Association of Royal Yachtsmen for those who served onboard Britannia, commended the service for being a 'very moving' and 'loving' farewell to the much-admired monarch.

He said: 'There has been unbelievable feeling that shows we have been so committed to our Queen.

'I feel such pride, amazing privilege, and honour that I could serve on Britannia - we had some lovely times onboard.’

Commodore Morrow will be leading a team of Royal yachtsmen to the committal in St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday.

Former Vice Admiral John McAnally, who served as a navigator onboard Britannia in 1980 and 1981, said the occasion was a literal service to those unable to make it to the lying-in-state in London, but who wished to pay their respects among the wider community.

He said: 'I would have liked to have been doing (the queue to the lying-in-state), but it's a long way.'

The former Royal Navy captain said the service had brought back many fond memories of his time serving on board the Queen’s yacht, which was decommissioned in 1997 due to its increasing costs after 43 years of service.

Former Vice Admiral McAnally said: 'Her pleasure being onboard her yacht was always apparent. And we very much always felt appreciated. And it wasn't just the Queen - it was the whole Royal Family.'

Army veteran Dr Mick May, born and raised in Portsmouth, said the service was the closest he could attend to pay his respects to Her Majesty.

The veteran had met the Queen on several occasions throughout his 40 years in the armed forces, and remembers the Queen being 'very enthusiastic' to find out about those who served her and the country.

The 74-year-old said: 'She always showed a lot of interest.

‘A monarchy means your part of a history and a family.'

The leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said the cathedral service and the civic commiseration events across the city ‘have done Her Majesty proud’.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson added: 'The sentiment at every event has been entirely genuine - not forced at all.'

Addressing the congregation, the Dean of Portsmouth Cathedral, Dr Anthony Cane, paid tribute to the Queen’s ‘personal commitment to God’.

He said: ‘Her Majesty the Queen has not only served the nation and the whole commonwealth with great distinction throughout an outstandingly long reign, she has been a particular inspiration to people of faith through her personal commitment to God and the way this has shaped her life of service.

‘Through her seven decades on the throne, our late Queen lived through a period of enormous change and together with her family has provided a sense of security, continuity, and unity within our nation.

‘She, together with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, hold a special place in the affections of the people of the diocese, which she visited many times, not least for the Royal Maundy Service at Portsmouth Cathedral in 1998.

‘We also ask God’s blessing on our new Sovereign King Charles...God save the King.’