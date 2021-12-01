33 photos capturing the Queen visiting Portsmouth over the years

Included in the selection are several wonderful images of her visit to Portsmouth in June 1977 and she was at HMS Dryad in July 1973.
She was there as HMS Invincible returned to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War in September 1982 and made a visit to see Rangers at Trafalgar Place Community Centre, Fratton in July 1980.
Queen Elizabeth was at Southwick House looking around the D Day Map room in 1973 and also went on to visit the Naval Base in the same year.
She met with then US President Bill Clinton at the Guildhall in June 1994 and as we will all remember she met with the then US President Donald Trump during the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in June 2019.
Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visiting Portsmouth
The Queen touring the factory in Portsmouth Dockyard on the 27th July 1973.
Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visiting Portsmouth
Queen Elizabeth walks through cheering crowds in Commercial Road, Portsmouth in June 1977.
Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visiting Portsmouth
(L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump look up as aircraft perform a fly-over during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019.
Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visiting Portsmouth
Queen Elizabeth arriving in the royal car at Southsea Castle at the start of her visit in June 1977.
