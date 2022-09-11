On Friday and Saturday the House of Commons sat as MPs offered their condolences to the Royal Family, passed on well wishes from their constituencies and shared their memories of the sovereign.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who was appointed Leader of the House of Commons by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, as well as assuming the role of Lord President of the Council, concluded Saturday’s session – and placed the Queen’s relationship with Portsmouth front and centre stage.

As well praising the Queen’s devotion to duty and work ethic, Ms Mordaunt described the bond between Her Majesty and Portsmouth.

Leader of the House of Commons and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt joins the Speaker and selected MPs to take the oath and swear allegiance to the Crown, His Majesty King Charles III, in the House of Commons Chamber Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is her speech in full:

‘It is an honour to bring to a close the tributes paid to her most Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I speak today as Leader of the House of Commons, but also for the people of Portsmouth, a city she visited not just for fleet reviews, civic events, homecomings, or ship commissioning, but in transit to board her beloved Royal Yacht Britannia. In all cases, the people of my city remember her connection to and understanding of the tools of UK sea power, our sailors, our civilians, their families, our dockyard and our warships. For a time, that was her life, too: she had worn a uniform; she was a naval wife. She understood service and sacrifice and the burdens people carried.

‘That empathy was evident in all that she did. It was no surprise to hear so many tributes from hon. and right hon. Members full of examples of that personal kindness, or of her concern and care for the staff of this estate, including her desire for the Vice-Chamberlain’s weekly notes to keep her up to speed on the gossip.

A picture from May 11, 2021 of Queen Elizabeth II delivering a speech from the throne in House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London as she outlined the government's legislative programme for the coming session during the State Opening of Parliament.Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

‘The Queen was our Polaris, but she was not a distant Queen. She took an interest in us all, because she recognised the burden of service. Her reign began with a very public grief, because she could not mourn her father in private. She loved Balmoral not just for its beauty and peace, but because she got to sleep in the same bed for a whole six weeks.

‘Of all the exceptional things that she did, of all the people and places that she experienced, her rare night of normality, of freedom, out with her sister to celebrate victory in Europe was, in her words, “one of the most memorable”.

‘For me, the fact that she met her new Prime Minister in person and prepared to take a Privy Council 24 hours before her death illustrates the depth of her devotion to duty.

‘The Queen lived and died in the service of the nation, as her father and his father before him did. In the final analysis, this then is the measure of all greatness. It is not weighed by gain, but in loss. Sacrifice is the ultimate test of faith and duty. All that is yours must be laid down for all that is us. All that is they must be laid down for all that is we. For only those that bear this cross can wear the crown, because crowns are not made just of jewels and precious metals; they are mostly made of love.

The then Prince Charles see on May 10 this year by the Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament Picture: Ben Stansall/pool/AFP via Getty Images

‘Speaking after 9/11, the Queen comforted us and the rest of the world by saying that grief was the price of love. Her words should comfort us still. We may now feel lost and uncertain, just like some may have felt 70 years ago when she vowed that her life would be dedicated to us.

‘If only they had known what a life she would lead, what glories and hope and vision she would bestow. They need not have worried, and nor should we now. Like his mother’s grief at her father’s death, His Majesty’s grief, too, will not be a private one. He will lead us in mourning. He also carries the cross – a cross of sacrifice and service.