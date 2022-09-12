Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on Thursday and Saturday of this week – but now the strikes have been suspended by the trade unions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union ‘joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth’, whose death have prompted the industrial action to be cancelled out of respect for the national mourning period.

He added: ‘We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.’

Strike action planned for 15 and 17 September 2022 will not now go ahead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Western Railway – which operates across train stations in Portsmouth – has announced it plans reinstate a normal service for the days that would have been affected by the strikes.

A representative from the railway said: ‘We are also working through what further changes might be required as part of preparations to help the nation commemorate Her Late Majesty.

‘We are not yet able to confirm the timetable for the day of Her Late Majesty's funeral, Monday 19 September, therefore customers should check journey planners regularly.

‘At a time of national mourning, we are united with the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to His Majesty The King and the whole Royal Family.’

Train operator Southern has issued a warning for those wishing to travel to London for the state funeral on the forthcoming Monday.

A representative said: ‘If you do wish to travel to London up to and including the day of the funeral, Monday 19 September, please be aware that services and stations are expected to be extremely busy.

‘Queuing systems will be in place in some locations.

‘You may not be able to board your chosen service, particularly when traveling home, so ensure you leave enough time.’

With the Monday confirmed as a Bank Holiday, there will be no time restrictions on the use of Off-Peak or Super Off- Peak tickets.