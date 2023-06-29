News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

The Rainbow Centre's family fun day in Fareham - in pictures

Families flocked to The Rainbow Centre’s family fun day which took place at the weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 22:59 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 23:00 BST

There were over 25 Stall holders attending the event at the Fareham centre on Saturday including sweets, cakes, jewellery, glass and Portsmouth Gin Distillery as well as music, a dog show with multiple categories, a balloon man and a BBQ.

Children also had the opportunity to play in the inflatable area and there was a dog show which saw a number of precious pooches get involved.

The event was a great success and here are 11 photos from the fun day:

Rob Driscoll (the 'Bow Tie Balloon Guy') with Nelson - the dog who provided the inspiration for his latest creation. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

1. Rob Driscoll (the 'Bow Tie Balloon Guy') with Nelson - the dog who provided the inspiration for his latest creation. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

Rob Driscoll (the 'Bow Tie Balloon Guy') with Nelson - the dog who provided the inspiration for his latest creation. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Gary Martin and Roy Cuthbertson from the Meon Valley Lions Club who provided a food service at the event - and then donated all profits to the Rainbow Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

2. Gary Martin and Roy Cuthbertson from the Meon Valley Lions Club who provided a food service at the event - and then donated all profits to the Rainbow Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

Gary Martin and Roy Cuthbertson from the Meon Valley Lions Club who provided a food service at the event - and then donated all profits to the Rainbow Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Brighton based singer Dixie Darling (22) performing at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

3. Brighton based singer Dixie Darling (22) performing at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

Brighton based singer Dixie Darling (22) performing at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Ruby Shepherd (11) from 'Luna Acrobatics & Aerial Arts' giving a Pink Panther performance at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

4. Ruby Shepherd (11) from 'Luna Acrobatics & Aerial Arts' giving a Pink Panther performance at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

Ruby Shepherd (11) from 'Luna Acrobatics & Aerial Arts' giving a Pink Panther performance at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Rainbow CentreFareham