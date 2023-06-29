Families flocked to The Rainbow Centre’s family fun day which took place at the weekend.
Children also had the opportunity to play in the inflatable area and there was a dog show which saw a number of precious pooches get involved.
The event was a great success and here are 11 photos from the fun day:
1. Rob Driscoll (the 'Bow Tie Balloon Guy') with Nelson - the dog who provided the inspiration for his latest creation. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
2. Gary Martin and Roy Cuthbertson from the Meon Valley Lions Club who provided a food service at the event - and then donated all profits to the Rainbow Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
3. Brighton based singer Dixie Darling (22) performing at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
4. Ruby Shepherd (11) from 'Luna Acrobatics & Aerial Arts' giving a Pink Panther performance at the Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
