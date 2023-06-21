The event will take place on June 24 from 11am to 4pm at The Rainbow Centre, Fareham, and across the car park. The day will consist of a range of things including an inflatable area which is £3 a wrist band to enter, and the children can spend as long or as little time in there as they wish.

There will be over 25 Stall holders attending including sweets, cakes, jewellery, glass and Portsmouth Gin Distillery as well as music, a dog show with multiple categories, a balloon man and a BBQ. The dog show will commence at 1pm and registration will be from 12.30pm. There are ten categories and it will cost £2 to enter each category. The money that is raised from the event will go towards anything that the Rainbow Centre.