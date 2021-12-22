The Red Sauce Inclusive Theatre makes its festive debut with a twist

Red Sauce Theatre Company perform in the arts space at Portsmouth Central Library Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 141221-04)

The Red Sauce Inclusive Theatre company held a performance of Snow White and their first Christmas event in what felt like ‘years’ on the Third Floor Arts Centre of Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Square.

Among the audience of the free-of-charge event on December 14 was the Lord Mayor Frank Jonas and Lady Mayoress Joy Maddox of Portsmouth, MAKE, from Fratton, The Blue Apple Theatre Company, from Winchester, local charity Gig Buddies and the friends and family of the cast.

Director of the group, Rachel Goodall, said: ‘We’ve just had the most amazing response, it’s been a fantastic afternoon to just have fun, play some party games and to finally have Christmas after what feels like years.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewan Butterworth and other dancers. Red Sauce Theatre Company perform in the arts space at Portsmouth Central Library Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 141221-07)

The Red Sauce Inclusive Theatre company is a drama initiative, offering performance workshops as a form of therapy and social inclusion for adults with additional needs or learning disabilities.

The not-for-profit organisation welcomes a diverse range of participants, including the elderly, people living with dementia and people with special educational needs, encouraging them to come and take part, perform and meet new people in the ‘friendly’ environment.

‘They are a really lovely family that support each other and have kept in regular contact throughout lockdown,’ Rachel said.

Rachel has been running the company for three years and encourages the group to be creative, from taking their own warm ups, writing their own performance pieces and casting themselves in roles.

Dancers, from left, Kevin Tevershan, Amanda Partridge, Ewan Butterworth and Amy Clark. Red Sauce Theatre Company perform in the arts space at Portsmouth Central Library Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 141221-08)

The group, currently made up of 10 adults ranging from 21 years to 85 years of age with a range of disabilities, is often facilitated by the Red Sauce Theatre, with the inclusive cast performing alongside the professional actors and vice versa.

‘We want to give the inclusive group the opportunities to work as professionals,’ added Rachel.

The organisation, which is giving its members the tools to become a self-sufficient theatre company, is supported by the New Theatre Royal which lends its space for weekly rehearsals and encourages others to join.

To learn more about the organisation visit redsaucetheatrecompany.co.uk/red-sauce-inclusive-theatre/.