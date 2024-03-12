Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since launching on our screens in 2017, the experts have saved more than a thousand precious items and historical artifacts – with memorable fixes like the iconic rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived Theresienstadt concentration camp, a grip that was used to travel over on the Windrush ships, and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.

The Repair Shop

There has been a plethora of items from musical instruments to beautiful antique paintings, and charming household objects, and the team, based at the Weald and Downland Museum in Singleton near Chichester, are searching for more treasures hidden across the country waiting to be discovered and brought back to life at the barn. Now the search is on for more fantastic items to restore about of the filming for its tenth series and it is asking those with potential items to get in touch.

The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: “Series ten! It's incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”

Executive Producer, Glenn Swift added: “As well as the fixes themselves, we love hearing the very special stories that make those items quite so precious. If you have an item that you hold dear that has perhaps fallen past its prime, then please fill out the form on the BBC website or email us the details.”