The event saw council representatives and leaders come together to see the first tree being planted and now, three years later, the trees have gone from strength to strength and are a metre high despite the drought over the summer.

1000 spring bulbs were planted on Monday, November 28, at Nanak Woods next to Western Road, Portsmouth. Pictured is: (l-r) Tom Elliott from Colas, Dalbara Kalsi, Nigel Atkinson ESQ HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, The Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane, Cllr. Lee Mason, Lady mayoress of Portsmouth Marie Costa, Chitranjan Chadha, Charles Haskell and the Lord mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason. Picture: Sarah Standing (281122-7112)

A member of the Sikh community, C S Chadha, said: ‘The whole idea is to really establish community harmony and to let other people know that there are other groups in the area, whether it is based on religion or not.

‘It went really well, we were very lucky with the weather and we were very pleased with the turn out and we had some of the city leaders come as well which was really nice because it brought the community together.

‘It means that we are doing it to help the local community, we are helping the environment and we are doing it to help the land.’

It is also hoped that they will be able to obtain a plaque to honour and commemorate Guru Nanak Devji, who was the founder of Sikhism and was the first of ten Sikh gurus. He is the foundation of the Sikh religion and it is important to celebrate his birth.

