The Spring Arts and Heritage Building illuminated its building in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday to mark a fortnight since the Russian invasion began.

Sophie Fullerlove, the centre’s director, said the event was to ‘show our support’ for the embattled country – and to mark two weeks since Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his invasion.

‘We are especially thinking of our friends and colleagues in the cultural and creative industries,’ she said.

The Spring lit up in blue and yellow.

‘We know they will have done all they can to protect the heritage and cultural assets they care for.

‘Cultural experiences are part of what makes us human.

‘We are watching with fear and dismay as the current situation risks thousands of lives alongside the cultural heritage and identity of a nation.

‘The Spring stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.’

