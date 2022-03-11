Eva Boldry, 9, from Fareham, has designed and created pin badges to sell on to raise money for Unicef – which provides humanitarian aid to families in danger.

Unicef is currently working with Ukraine to provide aid to those still in the country, as well as those fleeing.

The badges, which say ‘I stand with Ukraine’, were designed solely by Eva, using her own pocket money to buy the stock.

Eva Boldry, 9, from Fareham has made pin badges to raise money for Ukraine.

So far, she has sold 30 badges, raising £150 and hopes to sell even more.

She decided to take on the charity project after seeing stories of the war in Ukraine and wanting to do something to help.

Eva said: ‘I could see what was happening on the news and it made me really sad to think that people like me would have to leave their homes and families.’

It is not the first time that caring Eva has gone out of her way to help others.

Her mum, Claudia said: ‘When she heard about the fact that some children wouldn’t get proper hot dinners while they weren’t in school during lockdown and people who had lost their jobs and were relying on foodbanks to eat, it broke her heart, and she couldn’t wrap her head around it. She wanted to be able to donate to local food banks so that no one went hungry.’

Eva designed and sold badges, raising more than £300 for local food banks.

Claudia added: ‘I’m so proud of Eva and she’s proved that even at such a young age, she can make a difference.’

Thanks to Eva’s efforts and the help that she has and continues to provide others, she was recently nominated for an award for the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth awards in the Inspirational Young Woman Category.

Claudia has also been nominated in the Business category, having launched her new business, Into the Savannah, with business partner Jennifer Sanchez.

The pair support local businesses by stocking only sustainable, thrifted and small-owned products.

