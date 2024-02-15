Acorn is a ‘super softie’ Alsatian and Greyhound cross ‘open to lots of cuddles’ and The Stubbington Ark is ‘desperate’ to rehome her after she struggled to live with another pooch in her former home. Despite numerous pleas on The Stubbington Ark’s Facebook page to findher a forever home since January 1, she is still waiting for her adoption match.The three-year-old pooch was nervous when the Fareham charity took her in but has since found her feet and loves to be around people and made a fuss of. The mixed Alsatian has been described by the team ‘as a dream’ when it comes to training as she enjoys her food and loves to play with people.Stuart Luxford, an animal care assistant at The Stubbington Ark said that she cannot live with other dogs after previous difficulties living with another pooch. He said: “She’s unfortunately been passed around, that we know of, two homes. We are looking for someone with a good-sized garden for her. With people she is absolutely fabulous, she is almost a therapy dog. If you’re sat with her, you can feel calm being with her. She’s extremely bright, she is food motivated. There are moments where she is barking with other dogs and can be a bit shouty but her focus is brilliant and she warms up quickly to people.”