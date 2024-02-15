The Stubbington Ark: RSPCA looking for new home for ‘super softie’ Acorn the Alsatian, Greyhound cross
Acorn is a ‘super softie’ Alsatian and Greyhound cross ‘open to lots of cuddles’ and The Stubbington Ark is ‘desperate’ to rehome her after she struggled to live with another pooch in her former home. Despite numerous pleas on The Stubbington Ark’s Facebook page to findher a forever home since January 1, she is still waiting for her adoption match.The three-year-old pooch was nervous when the Fareham charity took her in but has since found her feet and loves to be around people and made a fuss of. The mixed Alsatian has been described by the team ‘as a dream’ when it comes to training as she enjoys her food and loves to play with people.Stuart Luxford, an animal care assistant at The Stubbington Ark said that she cannot live with other dogs after previous difficulties living with another pooch. He said: “She’s unfortunately been passed around, that we know of, two homes. We are looking for someone with a good-sized garden for her. With people she is absolutely fabulous, she is almost a therapy dog. If you’re sat with her, you can feel calm being with her. She’s extremely bright, she is food motivated. There are moments where she is barking with other dogs and can be a bit shouty but her focus is brilliant and she warms up quickly to people.”
Acorn is described as energetic, fun-loving, and ‘doing really well’ with her training. Her new owners will need to continue this training in her new home as she can get worried about other dogs. She will also need to be kept on a lead in walking areas. She ideally needs to be housed in a quiet neighbourhood with a ‘fairly large’ and secure garden with a 6ft fence or wall. She is fully muzzle-trained if she requires it.Staff at the Ark also said the Alsatian cross would benefit from owners who will be around most of the day and cannot be homed with small pets like rabbits and guinea pigs. The adoption fee is set at £180 and it is also possible to make an additional donation to help the centre’s maintenance and animal care. For more information about Acorn, go to the RSPCA The Stubbington Ark’s website at www.rspcasolentbranch.org.uk.