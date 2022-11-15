The Solent-based ‘Sea the value’ project has received almost £800,000 to determine the social and economic values of marine ecosystems and explore who benefits from biodiversity.

Marine biodiversity provides food, captures carbon, creates jobs and is fundamental to our wellbeing.

University of Portsmouth PhD student Monica Fabra pictured last year at the country's first oyster restoration hatchery, which was opened by the University of Portsmouth and Blue Marine Foundation Picture: Sarah Standing (220321-5162)

As one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries the next three years of findings will be used to develop the best methods to manage UK coastlines for future generations and promote greener investment.

Supporting the project, Professor Sir Duncan Wingham, executive chair of the Natural Environment Research Council, said: ‘The Economics of Biodiversity programme will address critical gaps in our understanding of the economic and societal value and benefits of biodiversity.

‘As governments work to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss at the COP27 conference and the forthcoming COP15 biodiversity conference, these UK Research and Innovation-funded projects will support increased investment and improve management of biodiversity.’

It is one of several projects being carried out by teams at the University of Portsmouth to help protect marine ecosystems and explore how nature-based approaches could be used to improve water quality in coastal areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Gordon Watson, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Biological Sciences, said: ‘Our coastal areas and the biodiversity contained within them provide critical services to human society. However, unless we can understand their ecological, economic, social and cultural value we cannot provide accurate data to deliver UK policies aimed at reversing the deterioration of coastal habitats.