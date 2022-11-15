The University of Portsmouth is given money in part of the UK Research and Innovation’s plan
THE University of Portsmouth has received cash as part of a plan to restore and protect the environment.
The University of Portsmouth, along with the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, has received a share of £6.4m, as part of the UK Research and Innovation’s plan restore and protect the natural environment.
The Solent-based ‘Sea the value’ project has received almost £800,000 to determine the social and economic values of marine ecosystems and explore who benefits from biodiversity.
Marine biodiversity provides food, captures carbon, creates jobs and is fundamental to our wellbeing.
As one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries the next three years of findings will be used to develop the best methods to manage UK coastlines for future generations and promote greener investment.
Supporting the project, Professor Sir Duncan Wingham, executive chair of the Natural Environment Research Council, said: ‘The Economics of Biodiversity programme will address critical gaps in our understanding of the economic and societal value and benefits of biodiversity.
‘As governments work to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss at the COP27 conference and the forthcoming COP15 biodiversity conference, these UK Research and Innovation-funded projects will support increased investment and improve management of biodiversity.’
It is one of several projects being carried out by teams at the University of Portsmouth to help protect marine ecosystems and explore how nature-based approaches could be used to improve water quality in coastal areas.
The Rapid reduction of Nutrients in Transitional Waters project, in a first of its kind, uses native oysters, seaweed and marine worms to deliver sustainable solutions that will rapidly reduce algal mat coverage and reductions in nutrient levels.
Professor Gordon Watson, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Biological Sciences, said: ‘Our coastal areas and the biodiversity contained within them provide critical services to human society. However, unless we can understand their ecological, economic, social and cultural value we cannot provide accurate data to deliver UK policies aimed at reversing the deterioration of coastal habitats.
‘We see great potential synergies between the ‘Sea the Value’ and other projects, like the Rapid reduction of Nutrients in Transitional Waters, with the expectation that, together, they will contribute to making the Solent a better place for the local people and marine species.’