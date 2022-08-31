The Wetwheels Foundation to be charity partner of first ever Maritime UK Solent Awards
THE Portsmouth-based Wetwheels Foundation has been named as the charity partner for the first Maritime UK Solent Awards.
The charity was founded in 2011 by record-breaking yachtsman Geoff Holt, and has helped 6,000 disabled and disadvantaged people each year to participate, learning seamanship and building confidence with a shared and enriching experience.
Mr Holt said: ‘We are delighted to be the charity partner for the Maritime UK Solent Awards. For Wetwheels, this is a wonderful opportunity to share our story with both existing and new supporters, and with two boats based in Southampton and Portsmouth, we have a strong regional presence, with a reputation for excellence.
‘We have a number of strong partnerships with the community and business. The Solent is a thriving place to be, with a rich mixture of culture, history, business, as well as stunning coastlines and natural landmarks.’
The foundation will be joining Maritime UK Solent at the Southampton International Boat Show on September 22, where the shortlisted nominees for this year's awards are to be announced.
Maritime UK Solent will work with the charity to raise awareness of their valuable work, during the awards promotions and as part of the ceremony.
Stuart Baker, managing director of Maritime UK Solent, said: ‘The Wetwheels Foundation is a fantastic charity, offering incredible experiences for disabled people in the Solent community, many getting out on the water for the first time. We are thrilled to support them.
‘Not only will the awards evening provide an ideal platform for spreading the word about the Charity’s great work, but we also hope to be able to raise some money towards supporting all that they do.’