BAY House School and Sixth form is putting on their musical adaption of The Wizard of Oz next month.
The Gosport secondary school is putting on their musical production of the Wizard of Oz next month where students have been working tirelessly to put on an outstanding performance.
The showings will run from December 6 to December 8 and it will take place at the school’s main hall from 7:30pm each evening – and everyone is welcome to come and watch.
Tickets will cost £10 per adult and they are available for purchase and collection from the finance office within the school.
The music and lyrics have been produced by Harold Arien and E.Y Harburg, with background music from Herbert Stothart and dance and vocal arrangements from Peter Howard.
The evenings have been adapted from the classic tale of the Wizard of Oz and are set to be fun for all involved.