These are the most popular dogs in the south east. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/AFP via Getty Images

These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in the south east

Have you ever wondered what the most popular dogs in the region are?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 4:09 pm

Is the south east a fan of pugs or maybe it could be sheep dogs or maybe Newfoundland dogs?

We have pulled together the ten most popular breeds of pooches in the region.

It is based on data provided by the Kennel Club, which runs the Petlog microchipping database.

The breeds are rank based on puppy registrations in 2020.

1. Pug

Pugs were the 10th most popular dog breed in the south east in 2020. Picture: FRANK RUMPENHORST/dpa/AFP via Getty Images

2. Miniature schnauzer

Miniature schnauzers were the 9th most popular dog breed in the south east in 2020. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

3. English Springer Spaniel

English springer spaniels were the 8th most popular dog breed in the south east in 2020. Picture: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images

4. German Shepherd

German Shepherds were the 7th most popular dog breed in the south east in 2020. Picture: KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

