With some less than ideal weather on the way this weekend, there are still some exciting events happening across the city that may be enough reason to leave the house.

Here are 6 things to do this weekend, on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5:

Fareham indoor Christmas Market

Hundreds of stalls will all be under one roof at the Fareham Indoor Christmas Market this weekend. The event will take place on November 4 and 5 between 9am and 2pm and there is a lot of free parking on-site. Find out more here: Fareham Indoor Christmas Market to take place this weekend.

Here are 7 things to do this weekend.

Natty’s Giveaway

A popular Carribean inspired kitchen is offering 1000 free chicken wings over the weekend.

Natty Crutchfield, owner of Natty’s Jerk Kitchen, and his team will be handing out free chicken wings this Saturday (November 4) as a ‘thank you’ to loyal customers.

The team will be dishing out free wings to anyone at 1pm sharp – and a purchase is not necessary. Find out more here: Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Southsea will offer 1000 free chicken wings to customers this weekend.

Love Southsea Market

Southsea’s monthly market will return to Palmerston Road this weekend, with local traders selling a diverse range of homemade goods and produce. It will run from 9am-5pm on Saturday and from 9am-4pm on Sunday. Find out more details here.

Salvation Army Autumn Fayre

The Salvation Army will be holding an Autumn fundraising event Powerscourt Road, North End on Saturday, November 4 from 10.30am – 12.00pm, promising “bargians galore” for visitors.

John Richardson at The Kings Theatre

Comedian Jon Richardson – known for appearing on TV showds like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet the Richardsons – will be bringing his latest live show to Southsea’s Kings Theatre on Sunday, November 5 at 8pm. Find all the details here.

Southsea parkrun