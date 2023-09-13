Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 7 pictures from Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con
Families flocked to The Community Centre in Lee-on-the-Solent for a comic con event which was a huge success.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
The Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con made a good impression on comic fans this weekend as the community centre hosted a family fun day for all.
The event took place on September 10 and it welcomed a number of stalls promoting their incredible comic work, as well as a range of different costumes and outfits.
The Comic Con was organised by Mark Bennett, owner of Vanguard Comics, and he had a lot of help from a lot of people including those that are part of Level Up Gosport who partnered up with him.
Here are 7 pictures from the event:
1 / 2