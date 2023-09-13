News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 7 pictures from Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con

Families flocked to The Community Centre in Lee-on-the-Solent for a comic con event which was a huge success.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST

The Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con made a good impression on comic fans this weekend as the community centre hosted a family fun day for all.

The event took place on September 10 and it welcomed a number of stalls promoting their incredible comic work, as well as a range of different costumes and outfits.

The Comic Con was organised by Mark Bennett, owner of Vanguard Comics, and he had a lot of help from a lot of people including those that are part of Level Up Gosport who partnered up with him.

Here are 7 pictures from the event:

Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con was a huge hit. The event was organised by Mark Bennett, owner of Vanguard Comics, and he worked alongside a number of people including Level Up Gopsort to make the event happen. Picture: House of Duck Duck Photography

1. Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con

Picture: House of Duck Duck Photography

Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con took place on September 10, 2023. Picture: Joanne Curtis

2. Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con

Picture: Joanne Curtis

Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con was a huge hit over the weekend with people flocking to see what was on offer. Picture: Joanne Curtis

3. Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con

Picture: Joanne Curtis

The event was organised by Mark Bennett, owner of Vanguard Comics, and he worked alongside a number of people including Level Up Gopsort to make the event happen. Picture: House of Duck Duck Photography

4. Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con

Picture: House of Duck Duck Photography

