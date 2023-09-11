Watch more videos on Shots!

To mark the special occasion, Vanguard Comics is hosting a Batman Day meet and greet where people will be able to meet the hero and the villian within the comics – Batman and the Joker.

The event will take place from 1pm onwards at the comic shop which is located in Stoke Road and Green Arrow, Black Canary and Harley Quinn will be making an appearance.

The afternoon is set to be a fun one and people will have the opportunity to strike a pose with the characters.

Mark Bennett, the owner of Vanguard Comics, started organising events earlier this year and he had a good turnout when he hosted Star Wars Day where people met key characters.

The shop currently offers comics, magazines, figures and memorabilia and it has found a lot of success since moving to its current location.

