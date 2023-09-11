News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Vanguard Comics in Gosport is celebrating Batman Day with meet and greet opportunity

If you are a fan of DC Comics, then look no further because a comic shop in Gopsort is hosting a special event for Batman day this month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
September 16, 2023 will see DC Comics’ fans come together to honour the day of Batman and celebrate the first time that his character was introduced into the famous comics company back in 1939.

To mark the special occasion, Vanguard Comics is hosting a Batman Day meet and greet where people will be able to meet the hero and the villian within the comics – Batman and the Joker.

The event will take place from 1pm onwards at the comic shop which is located in Stoke Road and Green Arrow, Black Canary and Harley Quinn will be making an appearance.

Vanguard Comics will be hosting a Batman day where customers will be able to get a photo with the super hero himself.
    SEE ALSO: Here are 13 pictures from Southsea Fire Station open day

    The afternoon is set to be a fun one and people will have the opportunity to strike a pose with the characters.

    Mark Bennett, the owner of Vanguard Comics, started organising events earlier this year and he had a good turnout when he hosted Star Wars Day where people met key characters.

    The shop currently offers comics, magazines, figures and memorabilia and it has found a lot of success since moving to its current location.

    Mark has also organised the Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Comic Con which took place on September 10 and saw crowds of people attend to get involved in the fun that was on offer.

    For more information about the event, click here.

    For more information about the comic shop and what it offers, click here.

